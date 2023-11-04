Greater Manchester Schools to Receive £22m Less Funding Due to Government's Miscalculation

Labour has criticized the government for a funding miscalculation that will result in Greater Manchester schools receiving £22m less than originally promised. The Department for Education (DfE) has apologized for the 'technical error' in the announcement. Schools minister Nick Gibb confirmed the provisional funding for schools for the next academic year in July
. However, the DfE admitted last month that officials made a mistake with the figure, which was related to the projected number of pupils in state education by then. Labour claims that schools in Greater Manchester will suffer a loss of over £22m due to the government's 'staggering mathematical incompetence'. Manchester will be the most affected, with funding being £3.8m less than previously announced. Bolton, Oldham, Stockport, and Wigan have also lost over £2m each for their schools, according to the opposition party's analysis. The DfE has dismissed Labour's claims as a 'misrepresentation', stating that the changes will not impact funding already received by schools. However, Labour's analysis suggests that the impact on schools in the North West is greater than in other regions
