Greater Manchester’s new £105.9m hospital will become the first all-electric health unit in the country.

Now, GMMH says it will look to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and decarbonise the healthcare estate by supporting the delivery of a 'Net Zero' National Health Service.

Work on North View started in August 2022 with the new unit anticipated to be built and operational by 2024. Once completed, GMMH hopes the upgrade will see improvements to patient experience, with spacious single bedrooms, each with a private en-suite shower room, as well as a variety of indoor activity areas, meeting rooms for family visiting, multiple gardens, spaces for therapeutic artwork and a café. headtopics.com

The building has been specifically designed to minimise its environmental impact, through renewable energy sources, innovative technology and sustainable materials to optimise energy efficiency.

