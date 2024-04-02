Greater Manchester Hospitals Still Over 90% Full Despite Efforts

Greater Manchester's hospitals are still more than 90 per cent full after months of services being under immense pressure. Hospital bed occupancy across Greater Manchester has been on average just above 91pc from March 18 to March 24, with the peak at 92.8pc for the period, according to the latest update from the region's NHS system.
Greater Manchester's hospitals have repeatedly been more than 90pc full for months, with the Manchester Evening News reporting in early December - and a number of times since - that the hospital system was that full going into the peak of the winter months. Bed occupancy has remained high, despite all hospitals trusts making 'a concerted effort to get people home or to another appropriate care setting ahead of the Easter weekend', Greater Manchester's NHS has sai
