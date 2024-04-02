Head Topics

Greater Manchester Hospitals Still Over 90% Full Despite Efforts

  • 📰 MENnewsdesk
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 24 sec. here
  • 9 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 37%
  • Publisher: 69%

Healthcare News

Hospital bed occupancy in Greater Manchester has remained above 90% for months, despite efforts to discharge patients. The latest update from the region's NHS system shows that bed occupancy averaged just above 91% from March 18 to March 24, with a peak of 92.8% during that period. Despite efforts to free up beds, hospitals in Greater Manchester have struggled to cope with the high demand, which has been ongoing since the winter months.

Greater Manchester, Hospitals, Bed Occupancy, NHS, Pressure, Winter Months, Healthcare

Greater Manchester's hospitals are still more than 90 per cent full after months of services being under immense pressure. Hospital bed occupancy across Greater Manchester has been on average just above 91pc from March 18 to March 24, with the peak at 92.8pc for the period, according to the latest update from the region's NHS system.

Greater Manchester's hospitals have repeatedly been more than 90pc full for months, with the Manchester Evening News reporting in early December - and a number of times since - that the hospital system was that full going into the peak of the winter months. Bed occupancy has remained high, despite all hospitals trusts making 'a concerted effort to get people home or to another appropriate care setting ahead of the Easter weekend', Greater Manchester's NHS has sai

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 /  🏆 23. in UK
 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rents are soaring in three Greater Manchester boroughs - and it's not ManchesterOur region has seen some of the biggest rent price hikes across the country
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Free Stick Man trail 90 minutes from Manchester relaunches for EasterFamilies can pick up a free self-led trail sheet and make their way to the Family Tree
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

The 46 criminals locked up this month in Greater ManchesterThey include a former football prodigy, a murderer and a series of drugs rackets
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Someone in Greater Manchester has just won £1m'What an incredible opportunity this life-changing win presents for them'
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Popular Greater Manchester beer festival makes 'difficult' decisionIndy Man Beer Conwas known as the ‘Glastonbury of beer festivals’
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

A day out in Greater Manchester that offers something a bit differentTake the kids on a scenic cruise full of Easter crafts and chocolate eggs
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »