Great House Barn Tearoom: A Hidden Gem in Rivington

There's a reason Rivington, near Bolton, is popular with walkers and that's because it ticks so many boxes. Whether you want to head up Winter Hill to Rivington Pike, meander through Rivington Terraced Gardens with their mysterious ruins, caves and waterfalls, or stroll along the sandy banks of Lower Rivington Reservoir, there's something for everyone. There's even a Go Ape if you fancy a bit of swinging through the trees.

And, nestled among the ‘lakes and ruins’ of the area dubbed the ‘Little Lake District’ by the Victorians is the Great House Barn Tearoom. Read more: Things to do with kids Easter 2024 in and around Manchester After a walk to the pike, which revealed stunning views from the top - on a clear day I'm told you can spot Blackpool Tower - it was there we stopped for a well-deserved bite to eat. I've previously grabbed a brew to go from this place and it's rarely quiet, especially at weekends. But this time we decided to sample the food to

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Indian food is great. Perhaps too greatLong associated with hunger, India is now confronting an epidemic of obesity and lifestyle diseases

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Tearoom is perfect pit stop after walk in Manchester's 'Little Lake District'The Grade-II listed barn is the perfect stop to refuel after a walk

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

The stunning Scots island with 'comfy' garden tearoom named 'best place to live'For the latest edition of the Daily Record's weekly series highlighting Scotland's must-see towns and villages, we have chosen the amazing island of Kerrera in the Inner Hebrides.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

The Moorcock Inn, Garsdale: Landlady of 18th-century Yorkshire Dales pub near Settle to Carlisle line applies to convert it into tearoom and houseThe owner of a remote 18th-century pub in the Yorkshire Dales has applied to turn the building into a tearoom and living accommodation for herself.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority investigating potential planning breach after 18th-century pub is turned into tearoom and house without consentThe Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority has launched an investigation into potential planning breaches at an 18th-century pub.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Sheep farmers embroiled in £80k dispute over 'inappropriate' barnThe couple, who supply lamb to Michelin Star restaurant Sat Bains, said the welfare of their animals relied on the building

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »