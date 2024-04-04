Great Galaxy S24 Deals with Free Tablet at Mobiles.co.uk

Waiting for a great smartphone deal can sometimes seem like a long waiting game - but some great Galaxy S24 deals have popped up that you'll want to jump on as soon as possible. It comes off the back of Samsung giving away a free S6 Lite tablet when you buy any Galaxy S24 phone for a limited time. This deal also applies to contract deals , so you can spread out the cost of the phone and get a free tablet at the same time.
One of the best places we've seen with lots of great Galaxy S24 contract deals is Mobiles.co.uk. They're also offering £15 off contract plans as part of their Easter deals. But finding the best plan can be tricky. Our top pick from Mobiles.co.uk is this iD Mobile deal where you pay £94 upfront and then £24.99 a month - all you need to do is scroll down a bit. You'll get 500GB of data, unlimited texts and minutes, and a shiny new S6 Tab Lite. Sadly, the EASTER15 code doesn't work with this deal but you can still get £5 off the upfront cost with the code MOBPHONE
