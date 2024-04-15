Great Discount on PowerColor Hellhound RX 7800 XT GPU

The RX 7800 XT has been one of the better options in this generation of GPU s from both the red and green sides, and it's back down to a rather great price with the help of a handy eBay discount code. At the moment, the PowerColor Hellhound variant of the RX 7800 XT is down to £465 using codefrom Ebuyer's eBay store - that's down from £536.
The RX 7800 XT is also a handy card for content creation and similarly intensive workloads. There's support for HDMI 2.1 to connect to modern 4K 120Hz displays as well as DisplayPort 2.1 for even more future-proofed connections. There is also some solid headroom for using this card for content creation workloads with 16GB of VRAM, too, which is handy, while this PowerColor variant is perhaps one of more out there variants with illuminated fans and a more aggressive look to it.
If you're after a great GPU for 1440p gaming that packs quite the punch for less, this deal on the PowerColor RX 7800 XT Hellhound with an eBay discount code is not to be missed.
