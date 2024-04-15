Great Discount on PowerColor Hellhound RX 7800 XT GPU

The RX 7800 XT has been one of the better options in this generation of GPU s from both the red and green sides, and it's back down to a rather great price with the help of a handy eBay discount code. At the moment, the PowerColor Hellhound variant of the RX 7800 XT is down to £465 using codefrom Ebuyer's eBay store - that's down from £536.

The RX 7800 XT is also a handy card for content creation and similarly intensive workloads. There's support for HDMI 2.1 to connect to modern 4K 120Hz displays as well as DisplayPort 2.1 for even more future-proofed connections. There is also some solid headroom for using this card for content creation workloads with 16GB of VRAM, too, which is handy, while this PowerColor variant is perhaps one of more out there variants with illuminated fans and a more aggressive look to it.

If you're after a great GPU for 1440p gaming that packs quite the punch for less, this deal on the PowerColor RX 7800 XT Hellhound with an eBay discount code is not to be missed.Fallout 4's next-gen update delays the release of "DLC-sized" fan mod Fallout: London

Powercolor Hellhound RX 7800 XT GPU Discount Ebay Price Performance 1440P RTX 4070 Forza Horizon 5 Control

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



eurogamer / 🏆 68. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This Asus RX 7800 XT is a bargain with a Prime Spring Sale reduction and cashback incentivesReece Bithrey is a twenty-one-year-old freelance journalist who reviews and writes about shiny things for a living. Lots of shiny things.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »

Dell shaves months off lead times for GPU-powered AI serversTSMC turns advanced packaging production knob to 11

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

AI bubble or not, Nvidia is betting everything on a GPU-accelerated futureLLMs powering generative AI may be moving GPUs, but Huang and co already looking at next big opportunity

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

TSMC boss says one-trillion transistor GPU is possible by early 2030sTiming predictions aside, multi-chip designs with 3D stacking will be the path forward

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Nvidia: Why write code when you can string together a couple chat bots?GPU giant says NIM will eliminate dependency headaches for the low low cost of $4,500/year per GPU

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite dares to game, reaching 30 FPS in Baldur's Gate 3The bare minimum performance, but suggests a beefy integrated GPU

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »