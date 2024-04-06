Great Budworth: Cheshire's Most Beautiful Village

With its pretty cobbled walkways, patchwork of timber-framed cottages and tree lined avenues, it's not hard to see why Great Budworth is known as Cheshire 's 'most beautiful' village. The village centre is so perfectly distilled with period details that it is also in high demand for period dramas and films. So much so that for residents living in this beautiful little part of the world, it's often like living in a film set.
The latest crew to descend on the village was for Netflix's newest drama Missing You. And past films and TV series shot here include BBC's War of the Worlds, which took over the entire village in 2019, as well as The Ipcress File and Our Zoo. READ MORE: The 'wonderful' hamlet with a bistro, cafe and mini zoo The chocolate box charm of Great Budworth makes it a tourist hotspot come the warmer weather, particularly as the village boasts an ice cream farm and an historic pub right at its hear
