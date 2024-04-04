Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith walks the catwalk at 81

Prue Leith , the 81-year-old Great British Bake Off judge, took to the catwalk this week during the 20th anniversary show for VIN + OMI , a sustainable fashion brand. She brought a vibrant pop of colour to the runway, wearing a fun pink coat over her matching dress. In typical Prue style, the look was accessorized with a colourful chunky necklace and her signature red-framed glasses. Prue's appearance was praised by designer Vin, who stated that she was fantastic and an inspiration.
Prue joins a group of women who have defied ageism to continue their modeling careers into later life
