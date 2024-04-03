Graze Brings Back Monthly Subscription Box with New Collaborations

Healthy snack brand Graze is bringing back an old favourite - the monthly subscription box. These curated collections of themed boxes includes limited edition Graze snacks, partner brands and bonus foodie content. It’s been 15 years since the first box landed on doorsteps and over that time the brand has moved from delivery to your local supermarket. But now it's back as Graze Presents....

The new boxes also include collaborations with new like-minded healthy, tasty and eco-conscious snack brands such as Olly's Pretzels and Other Foods. The new graze subscription service is priced at £14.99 per month including free and tracked delivery. The first themed subscription box is Graze Presents… A Taste of the World, and is designed to take you on an adventure around the world. It includes: In addition to Graze products, the new boxes will introduce snacks from other brands, including:

