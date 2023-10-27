Gravenberch rapidly becoming Liverpool’s Thursday star but he’ll soon outgrow Europa cruises

Which is a curious position for a player to find themselves in. The longer Gravenberch continues to turn in these eye-catchers on a Thursday night, the less likely he is to play in the next one., ended with a substitution to enjoy a well deserved standing ovation from an appreciative Anfield crowd, there seems no way he isn’t soon firmly established as part of Jurgen Klopp first-choice midfield. Which does mean his Europa League chances may dry up a touch.

His numbers were incredible but he’s not a player who just looks good on the page. He grabs your attention and holds it. He brings a necessary pace and directness to Liverpool’s midfield but allied with guile and elegance. His Bayern struggles already appear to be ancient history.

But really the standout moment was Gravenberch’s contribution to the goal Darwin did manage to score in the first half. Gravenberch ran the ball from halfway to the Toulouse penalty area. It was precisely the sort of drive so often lacking from Liverpool’s midfield during those stodgy spells last season when their football became ponderous and predictable. headtopics.com

Waturu Endo does appear to be a little bit of a spare part now, signed amid understandable concerns about Liverpool’s midfield depth after the Saudis came calling. Would they have completed that deal had they been certain of getting Gravenberch out of Munich? We do wonder. Anyway, he got his first Liverpool goal tonight, so that’s nice. He also joins Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai in having his first Liverpool goal assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It’s not where they want to be but all Liverpool can do is make the best of it. Three wins out of three and a five-point cushion over the team in third certainly constitutes making the best of it. But the opportunity afforded by this competition for Gravenberch to establish himself away from the harsher glare of the Barclays may prove the most significant benefit to Liverpool’s season. headtopics.com

