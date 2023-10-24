Graphene's Thermal Qualities Not as Groundbreaking as Believed, Study Finds

Using four-photon scattering, Purdue University researchers found that graphene's thermal qualities might not be as groundbreaking as first believed. Graphene is the first two-dimensional material that human beings ever created. It is basically a layer of carbon, one atom thick. It was first discovered in 2004, and won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 2010. Ever since then, it is been studied by many researchers because of its unique properties.

Xiulin Ruan, Professor, Mechanical Engineering, Purdue University Graphene, for example, is reported to conduct electricity better than any other substance known to science and is noted for its material strength. Thermal transport researchers were also quick to label it as the best heat conductor. Previously, the material thought to have the highest thermal conductivity was diamond. That is the material that can transfer the most heat the quickest. But when graphene came out, mainstream studies showed it to be much better than diamond. Zherui Han, Ph.





AZoNano » / 🏆 106. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Graphene oxide offers a promising new approach to treating Alzheimer's diseaseitemprop=description content=A probable early driver of Alzheimer's disease is the accumulation of molecules called amyloid peptides. These cause cell death, and are commonly found in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, have now shown that yeast cells that accumulate these misfolded amyloid peptides can recover after being treated with graphene oxide nanoflakes.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Impermeable Graphene: Envisioning a More Sustainable FutureRecent research breakthroughs shed light on the potential applications of impermeable graphene, offering hope for a more sustainable and resilient future.

Source: AZoNano - 🏆 106. / 51 Read more »

New Process Makes Green Hydrogen And Graphene From PlasticRice University researchers have developed a method to extract hydrogen from plastic waste while producing valuable graphene as a by-product.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

Japanese Scientists Reinvent Fuel Cells With Graphene BreakthroughA research team from the University of Tsukuba developed a graphene-based filter that prevents fuel crossover and improves the lifespan and efficiency of fuel cells using methanol or formic acid.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

Utilizing Graphene for Low-Cost Perovskite Solar Cells💬 We speak with Professor Hongxia Wang QUT about a new project that hopes to utilize graphene and other low-cost carbon materials to produce commercially viable, ultra low-cost, flexible perovskite solar cells. 🔗 SolarCell Interview

Source: AZoNano - 🏆 106. / 51 Read more »

Graphene: A Revolutionary Material in Nanoscience and Quantum TechnologiesThe article discusses the discovery, properties, and applications of graphene, a material with superior physiochemical, electrical, and thermal properties. Graphene has become a key target of research in various fields, including energy storage, medicine, wearable technologies, fashion, and electronics.

Source: AZoNano - 🏆 106. / 51 Read more »