Graphene Oxide's Potential in Treating Alzheimer's

One of the driving forces associated with the development of Alzheimer’s is thought to be β-amyloid peptides, which form plaques around nerve cells and cause cell death, ultimately impairing brain function. In a paper by Chen et al. (2023) yeast cells bearing misfolded amyloid peptides, as observed in Alzheimer’s patients, can recover following treatment with graphene oxide nanoflakes.

