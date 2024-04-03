Granulation in the Pharmaceutical Industry: L.B. Bohle Offers a Wide Range of Solutions

Granulation is important in the pharmaceutical industry because of increased pressures due to the costs of manufacturing solid dosage forms. Granulation forms coarser collections from fine powder. Collections contain fixed, dry grains, each of which is an assortment of powder particles of adequate strength. Granules can be used as pharmaceuticals or as a transition in manufacturing capsules or tablets.
Focusing on technical expertise, Executive Director Technology Thorsten Wesselmann said, “With one of the largest range of different granulation processes on the market, we offer our customers the right system for every process.” Stressing L.B. Bohle’s extraordinary position, Wesselman commented, “We can therefore supply both standard systems and customized solutions for batch and continuous processes
