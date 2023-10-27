Grant and Tamia Hill join Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride ownership group

Former All-Star Grant Hill and his wife, Grammy-nominated singer Tamia Hill, are investing in the soccer world. The couple is joining the ownership group for ’s and the ’s Orlando , according to a news release Friday. Here’s what you need to know: Grant Hill, a Hall of Famer who spent six seasons with the Orlando Magic during his 19-year NBA career, is also a co-owner of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks and is a basketball broadcaster for Turner Sports, NBA TV and CBS Sports.

The Pride closed out the 2023 season with a 10-11-1 record (W-L-D) and seventh-place finish in the NWSL, failing to qualify for playoffs for a fifth straight season. What they’re saying The Hills, who live in Orlando with their daughters Myla and Lael, thanked the Wilf family in a statement.

