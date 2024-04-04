Grandmother Prosecuted for Owning Unregistered XL Bully Dog

A grandmother has become the first woman prosecuted for owning an unregistered XL Bully dog a year after finding the animal abandoned and taking it into her home. Jodie Fitzpatrick, 41, rescued the dog last year after she found him hungry and out in the cold while walking in Formby, Merseyside. She then took the six-month-old XL Bully puppy home and named him Bleu. Fitzpatrick has now been charged after failing to comply with the new laws.

Fitzpatrick was required to apply for an exception for Bleu, have the animal neutered, or secure third-party insurance for the animal. Following new laws coming into effect on February 1, Fitzpatrick was prosecuted under the Dangerous Dogs Act

Grandmother Prosecuted Owning Unregistered XL Bully Dog Rescued Laws Registration Neutering Insurance Dangerous Dogs Act

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LBCNews / 🏆 75. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man Prosecuted for Owning Unregistered XL Bully in the UKA 40-year-old man has become the first person in the UK to be prosecuted for owning an unregistered XL Bully after he told officers his pet "would attack anyone who approached it". The dog's owner had warned officers that the XL Bully-type dog would attack anyone who went near it, which led police to get a warrant and seize the animal. The man has been given a one-year community order and required to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Grandmother, 41, becomes first woman in UK to be prosecuted for owning unregistered XL Bully under new lawsA grandmother has become the first woman prosecuted for owning an unregistered XL Bully dog a year after finding the animal abandoned and taking it into her home.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Man, 40, becomes first person in UK to be prosecuted for owning unregistered XL Bully under new lawsA 40-year-old man has become the first person in the UK to be prosecuted for owning an unregistered XL Bully after he told officers his pet 'would attack anyone who approached it'.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Grandmother, 41, is the first woman in Britain to be prosecuted over XL Bully ban after she rescued...Jodie Fitzpatrick, 41, failed to apply for an exemption for her dog, have the animal neutered or obtain third party insurance in line with the legislation which came into force on February 1.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Grandmother, 41, is the first woman in Britain to be prosecuted over XL Bully ban after she rescued...Jodie Fitzpatrick, 41, failed to apply for an exemption for her dog, have the animal neutered or obtain third party insurance in line with the legislation which came into force on February 1.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

JK Rowling won't be prosecuted after police look into complaints about social media postJK Rowling previously dared police to arrest her after the Harry Potter author lashed out online against new hate crime laws in Scotland.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »