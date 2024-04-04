Grandfather dies after crash with two cars in Paisley

A grandfather riding a mobility scooter died after a crash with two cars in Paisley , Renfrewshire . George Johnston, 88, was taken to the hospital but later died. No one else was injured in the crash. The road was closed for investigation.
