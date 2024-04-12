Grand Designs Star Kevin McCloud Advises First-Time Buyers to Consider Moving to Germany

Grand Designs star Kevin McCloud has advised first-time buyers in the UK to consider moving to Germany if they cannot afford to buy a house. He suggested that the housing market in Germany and other North European countries, as well as Canada, is healthier and offers more diverse opportunities. McCloud also criticized housing developers for making excessive profits and called their practices immoral. The average cost of a house in Germany is £232,941, significantly lower than in the UK.

McCloud's advice comes as he highlights the affordability of living in Germany, where a pint of beer costs just £2.14 compared to £4 in England

Kevin Mccloud Grand Designs First-Time Buyers UK Germany Housing Market Affordability Housing Developers Profits Prices

