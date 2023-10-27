Graham Stuart MP renews calls for Hull to York rail link

Local Democracy Reporting ServiceGraham Stuart, MP for Beverley and Holderness, said rail minister Huw Merriman had told him the proposed line remains under consideration.He added the scrapping of HS2's northern leg meant other transport projects had a "unique opportunity".Conservative Mr Stuart was joined at the meeting by Labour's Diana Johnson, MP for Hull North, and Emma Hardy, MP for Hull West and Hessle, according toThe government has pledged £19.

As a result, Mr Stuart said northern projects had a unique opportunity "to get a hearing from government", adding he was making sure the York to Hull rail link was being actively considered."I want to see graduates of our world-class universities have well-paid jobs and clear career pathways to make staying in the Humber region the logical decision. The railway would make towns like Beverley a bigger part of the nation's future," he added.

While the Hull to Beverley line is still in existence, the stretch from Beverley to York was axed in 1965 as part of the Beeching cuts and has never reopened. The Minsters' Rail Campaign has long called for the route to be reinstated. headtopics.com

In 2005, feasibility studies commissioned by East Riding council showed reinstating the line would be achievable. Further impetus was provided in 2019 when Boris Johnson announced plans to reinstate old lines.

In 2021, the government gave the go-ahead for a business case to be drawn up for the line, which would include stations in Stamford Bridge, Pocklington and Market Weighton.Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on headtopics.com

Read more:

bbcemt »

Justin Rose and Charley Hull to link up at inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational in FloridaJustin Rose and Charley Hull are set to team up for the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational in Florida later this year. Read more ⮕

Wakefield Trinity sign Wigan Warriors' ex-Hull KR centre Iain ThornleyChallenge Cup winner Iain Thornley has become Daryl Powell’s first signing as Wakefield Trinity coach. Read more ⮕

Championship: Rooney's Birmingham trail Hull, Ipswich & Southampton leadFollow live scores and text updates as Birmingham City host Hull City, plus five more games in the Championship. Read more ⮕

Blues beaten by Hull in Rooney's first home gameLiam Delap and Jaden Philogene score Hull City's goals as Wayne Rooney suffers a second straight defeat as Birmingham City boss. Read more ⮕

Birmingham 0-2 Hull | Championship highlightsBirmingham 0-2 Hull Read more ⮕

Hull City's Liam Rosenior believes former boss Wayne Rooney will turn Birmingham City aroundLIAM ROSENIOR says Birmingham City fans need to be patient with new manager Wayne Rooney – and backed his former boss to turn the West Midlands club around. Read more ⮕