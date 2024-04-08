Graham Potter Turns Down Ajax Head Coach Role

Graham Potter has declined the opportunity to become the next Ajax head coach . The former Chelsea and Brighton boss was the top choice for the Dutch club but is not interested in joining at this time. He is expected to be on Manchester United 's shortlist of managerial candidates if they decide to part ways with Erik ten Hag.

Ajax have been without a permanent head coach since October and currently sit sixth in Eredivisie.

Graham Potter Ajax Head Coach Manchester United Eredivisie

