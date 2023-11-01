Graham Potter in running to become new Sweden manager

DAILY MIRROR Graham Potter is in the mix to become Sweden's new national team manager - less than a fortnight after he was touted as becoming Erik ten Hag's replacement at Manchester United. Arsenal are lining up a move for former Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko.

Gabriel Jesus' camp are targeting an Arsenal return to fitness for the beginning of December. DAILY MAIL Neil Warnock has claimed Erik ten Hag will not last at Man Utd and his expensive summer signings would not have started for Huddersfield when he managed them. Former Manchester City and Sheffield United defender Kean Bryan has announced his shock retirement at the age of 27.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SkySportsNews »

Perth Curlers Head to Sweden for Friendship TourA group of 20 women curlers from Perth are set to embark on a tour to Sweden, where they will play against Swedish curlers in various ice rinks across the country. The tour, organized by the Royal Caledonian Curling Club, aims to promote comradeship and friendly competition between Scottish and Swedish curlers. This reciprocal tour occurs every 10 years, with a Swedish curling group visiting Scotland in between. Read more ⮕

Ultra-marathon runner Julia Davis runs Kullamannen, SwedenJulia Davis, from Cornwall, represented Great Britain in Australia earlier in 2023. Read more ⮕

Graham Henry Steps Down as New Zealand CoachWorld Cup-winning coach Graham Henry announced his resignation as the coach of New Zealand on this day in 2011, eight days after the All Blacks won the Rugby World Cup. Henry had a record of 88 wins in 103 Tests during his tenure. Read more ⮕

Stacey Solomon creates incredible magic Harry Potter table with floating candlesStacey Solomon has given her followers an insight into how she painstakingly created her spooktacular Harry Potter table after admitting it took her 'weeks' to complete Read more ⮕

Oodie Releases Magical Harry Potter CollectionBeloved wearable blanket brand Oodie has upped its game for winter with the release of its new, magical Harry Potter collection. Fans of both Oodie's comfy, oversized hoodies and J.K. Rowling's iconic series have been lining up to grab a piece of this. Whether you’re a die-hard Potterhead or just someone who appreciates a good crossover, there’s a style for everyone, from Hogwarts houses to Hedwig’s very own pattern. The Oodie, renowned for their ultra-comfortable and cosy loungewear, has taken the world by storm with its captivating range of pop culture-inspired designs. And now, they've waved their wand and brought the wizarding world of Harry Potter to life in the most snug and stylish way possible. So whether you're a loyal Gryffindor, an intelligent Ravenclaw, a cunning Slytherin or a kind-hearted Hufflepuff, Oodie has you covered with its House-themed designs. Crafted with care, these oversized hoodies are made from a blend of premium flannel and sherpa fleece, guaranteeing warmth and comfort during chilly Hogwarts nights or lazy Sunday mornings. Given the incredible demand for this collection, stock is disappearing faster than a wizard Apparating from one place to another. Read more ⮕

Daniel Radcliffe Reveals The 1 Way He's Always Disappointing Harry Potter FansThe Lost City actor has admitted he spoils the magic for kids 'on a regular basis'. Read more ⮕