Graffiti on House in South Belfast Treated as Hate Crime

Police are treating graffiti on a house in South Belfast as a hate crime . The PSNI are investigating a report of criminal damage in the early hours of today, Sunday, April 7. The graffiti was daubed on the exterior wall of a house in the Sicily Park area, police said. It was reported to police at 9.45am, and it is believed to have occurred some hours earlier between 2am and 4am.

Read more: PSNI seize quantity of drugs as part of investigation into East Belfast UVF South Belfast Alliance MLA Kate Nicholl said: "This is an appalling and sinister attack. Those behind it do not represent South Belfast which is a community of compassionate, kind and welcoming people. "However, that does not diminish its impact on those people who are being targeted. It creates fear and it is completely unacceptable. "I have reported this graffiti to the PSNI and I would urge anyone with any information to contact them urgently. "It's time for all parties to come together and condemn racism. It is always left to the same people to speak out and if we’re serious about tackling this we need to do so together. Our next meeting of the Assembly's All-Party Group on Ethnic Minority Communities will be with key representatives to discuss how we can shut this down." Chief Inspector Mark Conway said: "We are treating this as a hate-motivated crime and our enquiries are ongoing

Graffiti House South Belfast Hate Crime Investigation Criminal Damage Community Racism Police

