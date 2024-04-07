Graeme Souness joins ITV as pundit for Scotland v Germany match

Graeme Souness , who left Sky Sports last season, has been signed up by ITV and will start with Scotland v Germany on June 14. He appeared alongside his old sparring partner Roy Keane and Ian Wright for the channel. Souness never formally retired from punditry and declared himself "still very much open for business" after he left Sky. Souness also appears regularly on talkSPORT, as he vows not to give up on giving his opinions on the game. “I will be retired when the phone stops ringing.
I know we have to be very careful with what words we choose now, but you must be as honest as you possibly can, consistently. He disagreed with the notion that pundits should be required to have achieved it all in order to analyze the top level. Awkward moment Joe Cole's jaw drops on Channel 4 as Graeme Souness calls current England crop the real Golden Generation. “There are people I will listen t
Graeme Souness ITV Pundit Sky Sports Scotland V Germany Roy Keane Ian Wright Talksport Opinions
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Rangers hero Souness brands Jordan a 'nasty piece of work'Graeme Souness brands Simon Jordan a 'nasty piece of work' over Scotland verdict.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »