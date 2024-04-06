Grade II building in Salford to be converted into new homes

There are plans to convert a grade II building in Salford into new homes. Monks Hall , on Wellington Road in Eccles, could be partially demolished under a scheme to build a mix of houses and apartments on the historic site . This includes a 'carefully planned and sensitive restoration, renovation, and adaptive reuse of the existing building.' Historical documents suggest Monks Hall dates as far back as 1234 AD, although the current building is not this old.

Four original buildings are thought to have been built on the site before 1500, and the existing building is a structure from the 17th century, with adaptations and extensions having taken place up until the early 20th century. Monks Hall is currently empty and a planning report states that the two original buildings have suffered 'substantial damage' over the past ten years due to break-ins and arson attacks

Monks Hall Salford Grade II Building Conversion Restoration Adaptive Reuse Historic Site Demolition Homes

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Salford Mayor pledges to build hundreds of new council homesIt's part of a plan to tackle the housing 'crisis' in the city

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

The city's mayor declared a homelessness crisis... but there could be hopeSalford is trying to build its way through some of its biggest issues

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

New Affordable Homes Being Built in SalfordForHousing has started construction on new affordable homes in Salford to address the city's homelessness crisis and housing shortage. Over 50 homes will be built at a cost of £10 million, with developments in Mayfield Avenue, Walkden, White Lion scheme in Swinton, and Allotment Road scheme in Irlam.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

'Guns and grenades' Salford search update after people asked to leave homesA large cordon was in put place around some playing fields

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Residents advised to leave homes as police search for 'guns and grenades' in SalfordSome residents have been advised to leave their homes as police begin a search for 'guns and grenades' in Salford. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they have received intelligence regarding possible 'weapons' on Duchy Road playing fields near the Irlams o' th' Height area of the city. A large cordon is now being put in place around the field.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Police want to speak to this man after theft in SalfordIt follows a mountain bike being stolen in Greater Manchester

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »