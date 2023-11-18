Grace Dent to face I'm A Celeb campmate she once lambasted on Celebrity Masterchef

When Grace Dent comes face to face with her new I'm A Celeb campmate Nick Pickard tomorrow things might be a little awkward for her. Because she once lambasted him in a newspaper review about his time on BBC show, Celebrity Masterchef – saying she would rather jump out of a car than watch him. In 2011, the food critic rudely referred to Nick as 'him who plays Tony in Hollyoaks' before adding: 'Masterchef has fallen.

' The actor, who has starred on the Channel 4 soap for 28 years, was seen clumsily gutting a sole, splashing guts, brains and skin about, then frying the salvageable detritus on the programme alongside the likes of actress Sharon Maughan and former Newsnight presenter, Kirsty Wark. Writing in the Guardian newspaper, Grace, 50, said: 'I'd as much choose to watch people badly gutting, scaling and de-braining animals on TV as I would gleefully jump out of a car on to the hard shoulder. And if it's not bloody, it's just bloody awfu





