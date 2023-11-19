Grace Dent addresses previously criticising I'm A Celebrity co-star Nick Pickard ahead of jungle meeting

Grace Dent has addressed previously criticising her I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! co-star Nick Pickard ahead of meeting him in the Australian jungle. The restaurant critic, 50, will be joining Hollyoaks actor Nick, 48, and eight other celebrities entering the iconic I'm A Celebrity camp in Sunday night's episode.

She could have an awkward face-to-face with Nick as she once lambasted him in a review about his time Celebrity Masterchef – saying she would rather jump out of a car than watch him. But Grace has insisted she isn't worried about meeting anyone in the camp who she has previously criticised, saying her comments are always made in 'good spirits'. Speaking exclusively to MailOnline ahead of her jungle debut, she said: 'Anything I've ever said over the years is always just full of humour and silliness. Vocal: Grace Dent has addressed previously criticising her I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! co-star Nick Pickard ahead of meeting him in the Australian jungle 'I am a massive television fan. I'm a massive reality television fa





