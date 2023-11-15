GP convicted of drink-driving avoids suspension

A GP convicted of a string of alcohol-fuelled offences has avoided suspension after being caught drink-driving. Dr Jane Hornsey, in her 60s, was banned from driving for three years and fined £120. Despite her history of offending, she argued that she had already been punished by the courts and should not face further sanctions. Instead, she was given a series of conditions to abide by.

