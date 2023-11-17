Government Unlikely to Deliver on Pledge to Build New Hospitals, MPs Warn

It is 'highly unlikely' the government will deliver on its pledge to build 40 new hospitals, a group of MPs has claimed - while warning the NHS is 'crumbling before our eyes'. In a damning report, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has said they have 'extreme concerns' about the 'lack of progress' the government's New Hospitals Programme (NHP) has made so far. The target number of new hospitals was reduced to 32 in July but even getting that far is 'highly unlikely', the committee added.

Meanwhile, a report from the National Audit Office (NAO) into the government's levelling up programme has found spiralling costs, skills shortages and delayed decision-making - leading to authorities struggling to deliver projects on time. The levelling up and hospitals promises were cornerstones of the 2019 manifesto upon which the current government was elected. Dame Meg Hillier, the chair of the PAC, said: 'The physical edifice that is the NHS is quite literally crumbling before our eyes. There was nothing inevitable about this heartbreaking crisis

