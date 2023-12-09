Government's plan to send illegal migrants to Rwanda has 50% chance of success

The government's revised plan to send illegal migrants to Rwanda has a 50% chance of succeeding at best, according to legal advice given to ministers. Government lawyers have said that there is a roughly 50% likelihood that the scheme will enable flights to take off for the east African country before a general election next year.The new proposals, which come after the plan was rejected by the Supreme Court last month, are expected to be voted on next month.

But even if they get through Parliament, government lawyers believe there is a good chance that the European Court in Strasbourg will block them, the Times reported. The court previously blocked flights in June last yea





LBC » / 🏆 17. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Supreme Court to rule on government's plan to send asylum seekers to RwandaFormer home secretary Suella Braverman launches scathing attack on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of the Supreme Court ruling on the government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Government's Rwanda Plan Faces Uncertain Future as Court Decision LoomsThe government's flagship immigration policy, known as the Rwanda plan, is hanging in the balance this morning as ministers wait for the judgement of the highest court in the land. But what is the scheme? Why is it so controversial? And how has it ended up in the judicial system?

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Supreme Court to Rule on Government's Plan to Send Migrants to RwandaThe Supreme Court will rule on the government's plan to send migrants to Rwanda on Wednesday, in what will be a huge moment for Rishi Sunak's administration. Migrants crossing the English Channel on small, often dangerous boats, is an important issue for the government for both electoral and moral reasons.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

UK Supreme Court rules against Government's plan to send asylum seekers to RwandaThe Supreme Court has ruled that the UK Government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful. Flights forcibly removing migrants to Rwanda are now less likely to take place any time soon. The Rwanda policy has been a central part of Sunak's leadership and has been stalled by more than a year of legal challenges.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Supreme Court blocks UK government's plan to deport asylum seekers to RwandaThe Supreme Court has ruled the UK government's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda as unlawful, leaving Rishi Sunak's plan to "stop the boats" in ruins. The court expressed concerns about the safety of asylum seekers if they were returned to their country of origin. A charity supporting the migrants hailed the judgment as a victory for humanity.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

UK Supreme Court Rules Government's Plan to Send Asylum Seekers to Rwanda UnlawfulThe UK Supreme Court has ruled that the Government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful. The legislation aimed to remove asylum seekers to Rwanda if they entered the UK illegally. This decision is a blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's 'stop the boats' policy. The court unanimously rejected the Government's appeal, making deportation flights to Rwanda less likely in the near future.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »