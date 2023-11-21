Government's plan for restoring fly fishing spot in Humber ruled unlawful

A High Court judge has ruled the Government's plan for restoring a popular fly fishing spot in the Humber is unlawful. The High Court found plans to improve rivers in the Humber region, signed off late last year by former environment secretary Thérèse Coffey, were too vague, bringing into question the lawfulness of the Government’s plans for all regions across England.

The Pickering Fishery Association, supported by the environmental organisation Fish Legal, took the Government to court over its Humber Basin River Management Plan, which covers the Costa Beck River where the group fishes. A High Court judge ruled that the Government and the Environment Agency had failed in their duty to publish plans to restore the water body after lawyers presented the court with evidence of the river’s destruction, including through the publishes River Basin Management Plans for eight districts in England as part of its duties under the Water Framework Directive regulations





