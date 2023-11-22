Government's Herd Immunity Plan Sparks Controversy

Dominic Cummings and Helen MacNamara express their alarm and astonishment about the Government's decision to consider a herd immunity strategy and then deny those discussions ever happened. They argue that the government instead expected herd immunity to naturally occur as a result of certain measures being introduced.





i newspaper » / 🏆 8. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hit the buffers: Government u-turn as plan to close train station ticket offices ditchedPlans to close hundreds of railway ticket offices in England are to be cancelled.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Scottish Government delays publication of new climate change planTHE Scottish Government has delayed the publication of its new plan to tackle climate change.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Scottish Government confirms ‘very disappointing’ delay to climate change planNet Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan said the draft of the plan would not be published by the end of this month as originally intended

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Supreme Court to rule on government's plan to send asylum seekers to RwandaFormer home secretary Suella Braverman launches scathing attack on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of the Supreme Court ruling on the government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Government's Rwanda Plan Faces Uncertain Future as Court Decision LoomsThe government's flagship immigration policy, known as the Rwanda plan, is hanging in the balance this morning as ministers wait for the judgement of the highest court in the land. But what is the scheme? Why is it so controversial? And how has it ended up in the judicial system?

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Supreme Court to Rule on Government's Plan to Send Migrants to RwandaThe Supreme Court will rule on the government's plan to send migrants to Rwanda on Wednesday, in what will be a huge moment for Rishi Sunak's administration. Migrants crossing the English Channel on small, often dangerous boats, is an important issue for the government for both electoral and moral reasons.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »