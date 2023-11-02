HEAD TOPICS

Government's bullish approach to pandemic proved costly - The Yorkshire Post says

The Covid Inquiry has laid bare what happens when there is a lack of strong leadership at the heart of Government.

It even involved “laughing at the Italians”, Ms MacNamara, who served as deputy cabinet secretary during the pandemic, said. More worryingly, she also said there was an “over-ideological” approach to decision-making and an “absence of humanity”. The sad truth is that this hubris led to hundreds of thousands of people paying the price. These aren’t punchlines on a satirical TV show that can be just brushed off.

