Government remains committed to electrification of Nottingham-London rail line

The Government says it remains committed to the electrification of a rail line connecting Nottingham with London by early 2030 after a council leader said the project was moving at a “snail’s pace”. Network Rail is currently working on what it describes as the biggest programme of improvements to the line since its completion in 1870.

This includes improvements to the Midland Main Line, which takes in the whole of the East Midlands, including Derby, Nottingham and Leicester, and runs from London St Pancras to Sheffield at its most northerly point. Calls for the line to be fully electrified have been ongoing for years and ministers gave this commitment last year. Electrification of rail travel is viewed as being better for the environment and more cost-effective for taxpayers. The next phases of the work will cover improvements to the line from Kettering to Wigsto

