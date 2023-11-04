Government prepares secret dossier on academic's social media posts

The Government prepared a secret dossier on an academic’s social media posts supporting transgender rights, Black Lives Matter, lecturer strikes and criticisms of No 10 amid a free speech row with universities. The dossier, seen by the public, is an 11-page internal Government document that catalogues three years’ worth of one academic’s posts on X, formerly Twitter, alongside their likes, retweets, academic literature, and upcoming events

. It is divided into three sections: 'anti-racism', highlighting posts in support of Black Lives Matter; 'transgender advocacy'; and 'militant leftism', which includes posts in support of strike action. This development adds to the ongoing free speech controversy faced by the Government, with ministers being accused of attempting to silence academics despite their promise to uphold academic freedom. The dossier was created by special advisers in the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology (DSIT) last week. The advisers initially raised concerns about the academic's online presence and requested further details to determine if their views crossed legal boundaries

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: İ NEWSPAPER »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

İ NEWSPAPER: The government ignored Covid experts like me because it didn’t value people’s livesThat display of contempt for the public will not be forgotten easily

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Black Employee Made Redundant After Being Called 'the Black Girl'Merona Mariotti, 39, was made redundant from her job at the Hippodrome in Leicester Square after an argument with her supervisor. She alleged that she was called 'the black girl' when she fell over and was told to 'grow up'.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Black Employee Made Redundant After Being Called 'the Black Girl'Merona Mariotti, 39, was made redundant from her job at the Hippodrome in Leicester Square after an argument with her supervisor. She alleged that she was called 'the black girl' when she fell over and was told to 'grow up'.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

İTVLONDON: Hancock wanted to decide 'who lives or die' if NHS overwhelmed, Covid inquiry hearsFormer health secretary Matt Hancock thought he should be the person to decide who would live or die if NHS care had to be rationed.

Source: itvlondon | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Nicolas Cage says Superman Lives sequence he filmed for The Flash was completely different than what...Films that could have been! Take a look at the never released Batgirl, Nicolas Cage as Superman in the cancelled 'Superman Lives', and Kevin Spacey as John Paul Getty who ended up being replaced by Christopher Plummer.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

BBCEMT: Liverpool scientists saving lives with antivenom researchThe Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine houses about 200 venomous snakes.

Source: bbcemt | Read more »