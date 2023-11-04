Government prepares secret dossier on academic's social media posts

The Government prepared a secret dossier on an academic’s social media posts supporting transgender rights, Black Lives Matter, lecturer strikes and criticisms of No 10 amid a free speech row with universities. The dossier, seen by the public, is an 11-page internal Government document that catalogues three years’ worth of one academic’s posts on X, formerly Twitter, alongside their likes, retweets, academic literature, and upcoming events
. It is divided into three sections: 'anti-racism', highlighting posts in support of Black Lives Matter; 'transgender advocacy'; and 'militant leftism', which includes posts in support of strike action. This development adds to the ongoing free speech controversy faced by the Government, with ministers being accused of attempting to silence academics despite their promise to uphold academic freedom. The dossier was created by special advisers in the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology (DSIT) last week. The advisers initially raised concerns about the academic's online presence and requested further details to determine if their views crossed legal boundaries
United Kingdom Headlines
