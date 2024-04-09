Government Launches Water Restoration Fund to Improve Waterways and Wetlands

Up to £11 million in water company fines is to be reinvested into schemes that improve waterways and wetlands under a fund launched by the Government. The Water Restoration Fund has opened for applications and will offer grants to local groups and charities, farmers and landowners to improve rivers, lakes, streams, wetlands and access to nature in England in areas where illegal pollution has occurred.

It is being funded by fines and penalties levied on water companies for environmental breaches, such as dumping sewage from treatment plants, which have been ringfenced for improving the water environment since April 2022. It is the latest move by the Government to crack down on water company pollution in the face of growing public anger over the state of England’s rivers and coastal waters. Community-led projects are vital to improving and maintaining water quality across the country, and this fund will help build on that success. Water companies have been hit with substantial fines over illegal pollution, while recent figures showed sewage was spilled into rivers and the sea for 3.6 million hours in 2023 through permitted overflow drains and none of England’s stretches of rivers are in good health. Initiatives that could gain grants – which will be handed out under a competitive process – could include creating wetlands, boosting wildlife and river habitat, and improving public access to blue and green spaces

Water Restoration Fund Waterways Wetlands Grants Pollution Environment England

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvnews / 🏆 69. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thames Water declines to fund government anti-pollution schemeThe company confirms it will not be paying into a £180m government fund to reduce sewage spills.

Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »

Shropshire Union Canal restoration boosted with government cashThe canal has been closed off to boaters for about 90 years, but volunteers want to fully reopen it.

Source: BBCShropshire - 🏆 86. / 53 Read more »

Fund opens to channel £11m in water company fines to improving local waterwaysThe Water Restoration Fund will reinvest fines and penalties into projects to improve rivers and wetlands in areas where pollution has occurred.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Fund opens to channel £11m in water company fines to improving local waterwaysThe Water Restoration Fund will reinvest fines and penalties into projects to improve rivers and wetlands in areas where pollution has occurred.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Charity selling single malt to fund clean water in MadagascarThe Maclean Foundation whisky is on sale for £115 per bottle.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Charity selling single malt to fund clean water in MadagascarThe Maclean Foundation whisky is on sale for £115 per bottle.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »