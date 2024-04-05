Government fails North Sea workers as oil and gas industry stagnates

The government has failed North Sea workers with tax measures in the Budget for the oil and gas industry not saving a single job, according to a leading union official. A new survey shows that almost three-quarters of oil and gas workers are considering looking for work abroad as the industry stagnates.

Industry website Rigzone found that 71% of workers in Scotland and the rest of the UK are thinking about working overseas.

Government North Sea Workers Oil And Gas Industry Tax Measures Job Survey Work Abroad Industry Stagnates Rigzone

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SunScotNational / 🏆 49. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chronic oil spills in the North Sea threaten marine protected areasTHERE have been more than 2000 oil spills in the North Sea since 2011 including 215 in marine protection areas which are home to some of…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Scots tourist feared dead after falling from cruise ship in the North Sea on dream holiday...

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Trouble in the North Sea Wood Group Announces Job CutsUK oil major Wood Group is cutting 200 jobs, likely due to a combination of decreased profits and a windfall tax on the oil and gas sector.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

Climate activists protest against North Sea oil and gas extractionActivists across six countries have co-ordinated climate protests against new North Sea oil and gas extraction. Protesters in Scotland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands are demonstrating as part of the North Sea Fossil Free campaign, according to a statement by Extinction Rebellion (XR) Scotland.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Extinction Rebellion stage North Sea oil and gas protests across six countriesExtinction Rebellion (XR) Scotland staged action at various locations on Saturday including Aberdeen, Shetland and Dundee as part of worldwide demonstrations.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Norway's Ambitious Plan to Store Carbon Dioxide in the North SeaNorway aims to capture and store carbon dioxide underground from oil and gas production to reduce emissions, but some fear the technology's safety and effectiveness.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »