Gorilla Charges Wildlife Cameraman in DR Congo

When a wildlife cameraman was invited to film the gradual exposure of a gorilla family to humans, deep in the forests of the Democratic Republic of Congo, he got a little too close for comfort to the group's alpha male. But, despite being terrified, Vianet Djenguet knew the almost 40-stone (254kg) primate didn't want to hurt him. It was a test. 'That charge is a way of saying, 'Look I've got a family here, so back off',' says Djenguet. 'But if you stand your ground, it stops him moving forward.

' 'I could feel the power of his hand,' says the cameraman. 'I was quick enough to pull my foot back and then I completely froze.' After he had charged, Mpungwe slid backwards down the hilly terrain and disappeared into the dense foliage. Djenguet had been invited to meet Mpungwe by conservationists in DR Congo's Kahuzi-Biega National Park. They wanted him to document their attempts to get the silverback and his family used to the presence of humans





BBCScienceNews » / 🏆 87. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

West Yorkshire Police Officers Sacked or Resigned Over Misconduct ChargesWest Yorkshire Police publishes details of misconduct cases on its website which it says is important for public confidence that policing is open and accountable.

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Offers a New Take on the Avatar UniverseUbisoft's Massive Entertainment has developed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a video game adaptation of the Avatar films. The game allows players to explore the visually rich world of Pandora and experience a new take on the radio tower-capturing gameplay. With a focus on sustainability and lore-accurate wildlife, the game offers a unique experience for fans of the Avatar universe.

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »

Amazon Rainforest Faces Worst Drought on RecordThe Amazon rainforest experienced its worst drought on record in 2023, causing villages to become unreachable, wildfires to rage, and wildlife to die. Scientists worry this is a sign that the forest is approaching a point of no return.

Source: BBCScienceNews - 🏆 87. / 53 Read more »

Trial of Karen Read, Accused of Killing Boston Officer, Takes Place in CourtThe trial of Karen Read, accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Officer O'Keefe, in Canton in 2022, took place in Norfolk Superior Court. Read pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges and her defense team alleged a cover-up. The case has gained national attention.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

West Yorkshire Police Officers Sacked or Resigned Over Misconduct ChargesWest Yorkshire Police publishes details of misconduct cases on its website which it says is important for public confidence that policing is open and accountable.

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »