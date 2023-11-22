Gorgeous Winter Walks and Activities in Leeds

It’s time to fight the urge to get out the snuggle blanket and embrace the season instead. We’ve got loads of gorgeous winter walks and activities in and around Leeds to get you out and about exploring the great outdoors… then you can head home for some well-deserved cosying up by the fire! Blow away the cobwebs Just a short drive from Leeds, Ilkley Moor is a splendid destination for winter walks.

The rugged landscapes, including the iconic Cow and Calf rocks, make for a picturesque backdrop, but be sure to wrap up warmly as the moor can be quite windy. Ten miles from the city centre lies Otley Chevin Forest Park in the Wharfe Valley, and it’s perfect for all abilities with lots of free car parks to start your walks. There’s so much beauty to take in here with its mix of woodlands, meadows and craggy outcrops, making it an excellent spot for winter walks, particularly if you’re craving a blast of fresh air along with panoramic views of the surrounding are





