Gordon Ramsay shares adorable photos with his son

Star, 57, beamed with pride as he held up the son, whom he shares with his wife of 28 years. Gordon was seen wearing a navy blue zip-up while his son who flashed a cute smile at the camera wore a matching blue babygrow. The likeness between the two was uncanny. In the background was a glimpse inside their stylish kitchen which features warm wood shelving adorned with ornamented pieces and wall tiles in a pastel print.

Star often shares adorable photos with his six children - Megan, 25, twins Holly and Jack, 24, Tilly, 22, Oscar, five, and baby Jesse. He took to Instagram earlier this week to wish Oscar a 'happy birthday'. Gordon grinned with his equally cheerful son on his shoulders who looked his double. 'Happy 5th Birthday to this little man,' he wrote. He put the limelight back on little Jesse when he shared an adorable snap of his son in a gorgeous mahogany lounge space where his feet were close to the camera. '5 months old and size 10 feet! Like father like son,' Gordon joked

