Google to Delete Billions of Records Collected Through Chrome

Google has agreed to delete billions of records containing personal information collected through its Chrome web browser. The agreement comes as a result of a court case in the United States, which accused Google of tracking users' activities even when they were using 'Incognito' mode.

The details of the agreement were shared three months after the court case began in June 2020. The ruling applies globally and imposes restrictions on the amount of personal data Google can collect.

