Google's API switch cripples Chrome extensions

And even then, if those content-filtering extensions have been updated to meet Google 's latest specifications and requirements, the add-ons may not work as well or as comprehensively as they did previously. Today those Chrome extensions by and large adhere to an API specification known as Manifest V2: that's what they use to, for example, inspect pages for stuff to filter out.

Google rs feel that API putsin the hands of extension developers: someone could make an add-on that offers to do things like block annoying ads on a page, and then later use those powers to steal or manipulate sensitive data on your internet profiles., which has been supported by Chrome for a while now: it's an alterative way for extensions to drill into pages and filter out bad content, for instance. Google says V3 is safer - giving users more protection from wayward extensions - but somethe switch from V2 to V3 cripples their extensions and makes them less effective. That would mean less effective ad blockin





