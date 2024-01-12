Google Offers Program to Waive Egress Fees for Customers Leaving Google Cloud Platform

Google is offering a program for customers who want to leave Google Cloud Platform (GCP) without paying egress fees. The program requires customers to contact their Google account team member and fill out a free data transfer form. Google Support will review the case and determine eligibility. Approved customers have 60 days to migrate and terminate their account.
