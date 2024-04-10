Google Introduces Chrome Enterprise Premium with AI Security Features

Hoping to upsell freeloading corporate users of its Chrome browser, Google has announced Chrome Enterprise Premium – which comes with a dash of AI security sauce for just $6 per user per month. It's been a while since anyone charged for a web browser. Netscape initially asked $39 for Netscape Navigator Personal Edition in the summer of 1995, but didn't fare well against Microsoft's free Internet Explorer.

Google believes that by 2030, the browser will become a platform from which enterprises can distribute software, collect intelligence, control access, and securely enable remote work. As the browser increasingly becomes the center of the knowledge worker's corporate universe, enterprise browser vendors are developing security controls that live within the browser. Parisa Tabriz, VP of Chrome at Google, states that Chrome is already a leader in browser security, having disrupted and established industry norms. However, the criteria for determining the most private and secure major browser is still unclear. In-app browsers still pose privacy, security, and choice issues. Chrome can be configured to be reasonably secure

