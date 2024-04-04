Google Considers Charging for AI-Generated Content

Google is considering charging for content generated by artificial intelligence in a move that will mark the first time it has asked users to pay for any of its core products. The technology group is investigating ways of making AI-powered search features available on its subscription service which offer access to Gemini , its new AI assistant and Google ’s version of the chatbot ChatGPT.

Google’s main search engine would remain free to use under the plan, with additional content available to those who pay a fee

Google AI Artificial Intelligence Search Engine Subscription Service Gemini Chatgpt Content Payment

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Google Considering Charging Users for 'Premium' AI-Powered Search ResultsGoogle is exploring the idea of charging users for 'premium' internet search results powered by artificial intelligence (AI), including enhanced search tools as part of its premium subscription services. The main search engine would remain free, but additional content would be available for a fee.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

EV Charging Points in America Are Finally Making MoneyElectric Vehicle charging stations in the United States are starting to become profitable as utilization rates surge.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

Psychic healer convicted for cancer cure claims now charging for Edinburgh eventCritics claimed the two-day seminar – held this weekend and promoted by Star Magic Healing – was “quackery” and could put seriously unwell and vulnerable people at risk.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win”Scott McLaughlin muscled his way through the field to collect a third-place finish in the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

'Psychic' fined for claim he could cure cancer charging £900 for 'healing' eventHe said he discovered the gift of healing after meeting aliens in a car crash.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Trek CHRGtime Recharges All Your Electronics in 1 Customizable Charging Station OrganizerAll the best cycling news, tech, rumors and reviews

Source: bikerumor - 🏆 65. / 61 Read more »