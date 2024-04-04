Google Considering Charging Users for 'Premium' AI-Powered Search Results

Google is considering charging users for 'premium' internet search results powered by artificial intelligence (AI), according to a report. The tech giant is said to be exploring several ideas about how to use the technology, including incorporating enhanced search tools as part of its premium subscription services. Google's main search engine would remain free to use under the proposals, with additional content available to those who pay a fee, sources told the Financial Times.

Adverts would continue to appear alongside search results, even for subscribers, according to the report. More than a billion people use the search tool every month, according to estimates. Google already charges for some features such as extra storage space and its 'AI Premium' service, which provides access to its new Gemini AI assistant in Gmail and Docs. But this would mark the first time that any of the company's core products would be put behind a paywal

