Google Allegedly Trained AI on YouTube Videos Despite Policies

AI has arguably become the biggest – and most contentious – topic in the world of art and design in recent years. For every impressive example of prompt-generated images or video, there's a question of ethics and copyright, not to mention the perceived existential threat to creative jobs. But according to a new exposé, Google appears to consider the entire of YouTube to be fair game.

The most damning claim, though, is that Google was aware of the practice, but did not intervene, despite it contravening YouTube's own policies on unauthorised content scraping. This, the report claims, is because Google was already training its own AI, Gemini, on YouTube videos. Matt Bryant, a spokesperson for Google, told the New York Times Google did not know OpenAI was training ChatGPT on YouTube videos, but the report suggests several people at Google were aware of it, and did not take action because the company itself was doing the same thing. The suggestion that two major AI players have trained their AI models on millions of YouTube videos will do nothing to allay the fears of those who AI is committing masswhich revealed that MidJourney was trained on the work of over 16,000 artists. But with both OpenAI and Google implicated in this new report, we could be looking at the most significant AI controversy yet

AI Google Youtube Ethics Copyright Unauthorised Content Scraping Gemini Openai Chatgpt Controversy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CreativeBloq / 🏆 40. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YouTube star YourFellowArab allegedly kidnapped in Haiti for $600,000 ransom while en route to meet...The scorched remains were discovered in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, following confrontations between the National Police and armed factions, which resulted in the death of a gang leader.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

YouTube star YourFellowArab allegedly kidnapped in Haiti for $600,000 ransom while en route to meet...The scorched remains were discovered in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, following confrontations between the National Police and armed factions, which resulted in the death of a gang leader.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

YouTube star YourFellowArab allegedly kidnapped in Haiti for $600,000 ransom while en route to meet...The scorched remains were discovered in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, following confrontations between the National Police and armed factions, which resulted in the death of a gang leader.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Arsenal star Ben White 'trained really well' with England, says Harry MaguireThe Arsenal defender has asked not to be considered for international selection.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

See the police dogs trained to search out digital devices hidden by criminalsThe digital evidence detection dogs are undergoing a training of up to eight weeks by three handlers and then will be used to sniff out concealed devices such as phones and tablets.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Monkey pickpockets trained to target tourists: 'Fagin' of the animal kingdom steal from humans,...Lopburi in Thailand is overrun by thousands of wild monkeys. The city's streets are plagued by the pesky mammals who misbehave and steal foods.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »