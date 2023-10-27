Goodnight Mister Tom: what is child star Nicholas Robinson now?

If there’s one thing that many of us have in common, it’s that at some point in primary school, we all watched the 1998 ITV drama. Based on a novel of the same name, the story follows a World War II evacuee who is placed in the countryside with a curmudgeonly man named Tom - only for young William to melt the old man’s heart.

Nicholas is on social media, and sweetly posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the film to celebrate its milestone birthday, writing: "Today marks 25 years since Goodnight Mister Tom first aired on television and changed my life… a quarter of a century! Today I take a moment to reflect on the special times I spent with John, Annabelle and the rest of the cast and crew - what an incredible film we made together.

Fans were quick to respond, with one writing: "Wonderful, magical, Nicholas. As I have told you in the past, you must be so proud of being a big reason why this film is so, so special," while another person added: "It’s an absolutely wonderful film and you were perfect as William. Happy anniversary!" headtopics.com

According to the star’s bio, he is still involved in "all things theatrical", and recently shared snaps of himself in drag to celebrate Pride Weekend in July, writing: "Jenny has been put back on the shelf for another year after a wonderful Pride weekend. Huge love to the wonderful women @madworldlondon who helped create Jenny. Special friends Barry, Tracy and Stuart @jubilee.market who invited me to celebrate with them in the glorious Covent Garden destination.

Andy previously opened up about his relationship with Nicholas on The Jeremy Vine Show, saying: "Nicholas found me and helped me to get back on my feet and I'm so over the moon to have met someone so smart and generous and kind. I couldn't have rebuilt my life and got back into TV and radio presenting and voice-over work - or written a novel - without his belief in me."The actor also starred in shows including Midsomer Murders, Tom’s Midnight Garden and Harry and the Wrinkles. headtopics.com

