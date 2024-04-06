Gogglebox Viewers Concerned as Fan Favourites Seb and Elaine Go Missing

Gogglebox viewers are growing concerned two fan favourites have been given the axe from the show. Friday's episode of the Channel 4 show saw the regulars sit down to watch last weekend's Gladiators final and Channel 5's Yorkshire Farm among other programmes. But eagle-eyed viewers noticed Seb and Elaine have been missing from the last two instalments. Some fans are worried they will not be back on screen at all given their absence.

Taking to social media, one Gogglebox viewer wrote that they were convinced they had been replaced. Gogglebox viewers are growing concerned two fan favourites have been given the axe from the show Eagle-eyed viewers noticed Seb and Elaine have been missing from the last two instalments They posted on Twitter: 'Ok Elaine & Seb have definitely been replaced by Teresa & Anita. '2 Weeks on the trot they haven’t been on, What is going on? Have they actually left the show?' Others wrote: 'I loved Elain

Gogglebox Viewers Concerned Fan Favourites Axe Show Seb Elaine Missing Absence Replaced

