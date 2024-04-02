Gogglebox Star George Gilbey's Mum Speaks Out Following His Tragic Death

Gogglebox star George Gilbey's heartbroken mum has spoken out for the first time since his tragic death at age 40. Linda McGarry, 74, has paid tribute to her son, hailing him as a devoted father with 'buckets of personality' and explained that he had been trying to 'rebuild his life'. The reality TV star, who first shot to fame on the hit Channel 4 with mum Linda and stepdad Pete McGarry, suddenly died last week following a workplace incident.

Essex Police confirmed that they had received a report of incident in Shoebury in Southend-on-Sea on Wednesday (March 27), 'during which a man who was working at height had fallen and sustained an injury

