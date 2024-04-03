Gogglebox star Ellie Warner speaks out after baby son's hospitalisation

Ellie Warner, a familiar face from the TV show Gogglebox, has spoken out after her baby son was hospitalised twice in one month. Well-loved on the show since 2015, Ellie shares the sofa with her sister Izzi. Last June, she and her partner Natt celebrated the birth of their first baby, Ezra. Ever since he was born, Ellie has made sure her fans are kept up-to-date about their family life. But recently, Ezra had to be rushed to the hospital, which Ellie spoke about in a recent update.
On Monday (1st April), Ellie took to Instagram to speak openly about baby Ezra's situation. Sharing pictures of the little one, she told everyone he'd been sick with a viral chest infection. In her post, she said: "March dump! Nothing spectacular or eventful, Ezra had 2 hospital stays for bronchiolitis. First Mother's Day, back to work after maternity leave, went on some walks! I like the simple life what can I say. Ezra is doing well now," reports the Daily Sta
