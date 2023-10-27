Go North East bus strike to go ahead after workers reject 10.3% pay offer

Unite the union said workers were escalating the industrial action after rejecting the "insulting" pay offer of 10.3%.Bus services to be hit by 'continuous' strike action

Go North East had agreed a deal with Unite which was put to members this week. However, the offer was rejected by 81% on a turnout of 93%. The bus company had said the deal would see drivers paid £14.15 an hour, alongside a guaranteed above-inflation pay increase next year.

The union said members were paid up to 20% less than those working for Go North West in Manchester, where drivers are paid up to £15.53.“We have repeatedly asked Go North East for a fair pay increase and again and again dragged their feet and refused to make a decent pay offer. We have drivers pushed to the brink of tiredness, working all hours God sends and skipping meals to make ends meet – yet their employer shows nothing but callous disregard for their wellbeing. headtopics.com

"Go North East have massively misread the strength of feeling from their workers on this issue and Unite will be backing them the whole way.” Ben Maxfield, Go North East business director said, “We are baffled. Drivers wanted an above inflation deal, no changes to conditions and top-of-the market rates. We responded to each and every one of those demands, which makes it hard to understand why the union would press ahead with 12-weeks of industrial action”.He added: “Immediately after learning of the ballot outcome, we appealed to the union to reconsider and suspend the strike. Unfortunately, this was met with a flat refusal.

The strike means there will be no Go North East buses running for the next 12 weeks, except for contracted school services.

Read more:

itvnews »

'Severe delays' warning for motorists and drivers due to roadworksGas works will be carried out on Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29 Read more ⮕

Around 300 people attend open day of £150 million Cross Tay Link RoadHeld on October 12, attendees were offered guided tours of the site just north of Scone Read more ⮕

Go North East: New pay offer as bus operator seeks to avoid indefinite strikeUnite members from Go North East will vote on a new pay deal ahead of an indefinite strike scheduled to start on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Scots told to expect more heavy rain after weather warning extendedThe latest Scottish Flood Forecast said ‘significant flooding impacts’ are likely in the north east on Friday and Saturday. Read more ⮕

Scots told to expect more heavy rain after weather warning extendedThe latest Scottish Flood Forecast said ‘significant flooding impacts’ are likely in the north east on Friday and Saturday. Read more ⮕

Fury v Ngannou boosts: Get boosted odds ahead of Saturday’s fight with talkSPORT BET...WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury is back in the boxing ring on Saturday night as he takes on the former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia. And talk… Read more ⮕